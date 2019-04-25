Applicants sought for area board

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking three members to appoint to the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board.

This board consists of 14 members, each of whom serves a four-year term. Commissioners are seeking to appoint two citizen members for terms that would begin July 1, 2019, and expire June 30, 2023, and one to fill an unexpired term ending June 30, 2022.

The newly appointed members of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board will contribute to the development and future direction of this community-enhanced board.

The requirements and responsibilities of a board member include:

• Resident of Delaware County;

• Interested in mental health, alcohol or drug addiction programs and facilities;

• Serves as the local alcohol, drug addiction and mental health public authority and planning agency for Delaware and Morrow Counties;

• Promotes, arranges and implements working agreements with social services agencies, both public and private;

• Contracts with non-profit providers for treatment and prevention services;

• Evaluates and monitors all programs and services under contractual commitments; and

• Recruits and promotes local financial support from public and private resources.

Interested individuals can apply by using Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at http://www.co.delaware.oh.us/index.php/employment. For any questions regarding this application procedure, contact Dana Bushong, Delaware County Human Resources, at 740-833-2129 or dbushong@co.delaware.oh.us.

Completed Board Appointment applications must be received through the Applicant Tracking portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 8.

