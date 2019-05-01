Bentz awarded scholarship

The Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District recently awarded the Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship to Sara Bentz, a senior at the Delaware Area Career Center.

Bentz has been studying native Ohio wildlife, Ohio environmental law, and resource management in preparation for attending Hocking College this fall. Her aspiration is a career in natural resource law enforcement as a wildlife officer.

The Dick O’Keefe Memorial Scholarship was established in 1998 to honor Mr. O’Keefe. The scholarship is made possible by the family and the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District. It is open each spring to a local high school student graduating from one of the Delaware County public or private schools. The student must also be planning to pursue a degree in agriculture or natural resources. For more information, call 740-368-1921.

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District's website is full of information about our natural resources.

