Protecting woodlots from invasive species in Delaware County

COLUMBUS — Several invasive plant species threaten the woodlands of Delaware County, reducing the overall environmental benefits that trees provide. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) created the Invasive Species Control in Woodlots of Delaware County project to help battle invasive plants.

Financial assistance is now available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to eligible agricultural producers, or farm or forest landowners to remove invasive plants. EQIP is a voluntary conservation program that helps agricultural producers protect the environment while promoting agricultural production. With EQIP, NRCS conservation experts provide technical assistance to implement environmentally beneficial conservation practices on agricultural land.

NRCS conservation professionals will provide one-on-one personalized advice to help determine which conservation actions will provide the best results to address a broad range of natural resource concerns, including erosion control, water quality, and wildlife habitat. Removing autumn olive, bush honeysuckle, crown vetch, multiflora rose, tree of heaven, and other invasive plants will help address the threat to Delaware County woodlots.

To participate in USDA conservation programs, applicants must meet eligibility criteria. Applications received by May 17, 2019, will be ranked according to their overall environmental benefit and evaluated for current funding.

To learn more about EQIP or other technical and financial assistance available through NRCS conservation programs, visit Get Started with NRCS or call the Delaware office at 740-362-4011

Submitted story

This article was submitted by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an agency of the United States Department of Agriculture.

