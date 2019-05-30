OWU receives high marks for educating teachers

Ohio Wesleyan University’s undergraduate elementary and secondary teacher preparation programs are among the best in the country, according to “Start Here to Become a Teacher,” a new book by the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ).

For the book, NCTQ reviewed 872 undergraduate programs and selected 120 schools, including Ohio Wesleyan, as excelling in preparing teacher candidates to meet the demands of their future classrooms.

“The universities named in ‘Start Here’ are exemplary in their dedication to training the next generation of great teachers,” said Kate Walsh, NCTQ president and book author. “We commend these institutions for the thoughtful manner in which they’ve grounded their approach to teacher preparation in what research shows to actually be effective.”

Amy McClure, Ph.D., chair of Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Education, said the university is excited to be recognized for its work to train exceptional teachers.

“We know the positive, life-changing impact that a really good teacher can have on a child,” said McClure, also an Ohio Wesleyan graduate. “We work tirelessly to educate Ohio Wesleyan students to be the powerful teachers who truly make a difference. We are pleased to have our hard work reviewed and recognized by the NCTQ.”

Using nearly two decades of extensive research in teacher preparation, NCTQ assessed programs on “critical, evidence-based measures,” including:

• Rigorous admission process

• Emphasis on research-based approaches to teaching reading and math for elementary candidates

• Content knowledge for secondary candidates

• Training in classroom-management strategies that work for all students

• Quality student-teaching experiences

Katherine Glenn-Applegate, Ph.D., incoming chair of Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Education, said the university is honored to receive the NCTQ recommendation.

“This recognition reflects what we’ve long known – our faculty both within the Education Department and across campus are at the top of their game,” said Glenn-Applegate, who also directs Ohio Wesleyan’s Early Childhood Program. “They are a lot like our students that way.”

“To future educators searching for an outstanding liberal arts experience,” she said, “we would love to get to know you.”

Ohio Wesleyan’s Department of Education offers majors in early childhood (pre-K through grade 3), middle childhood (grades 4 through 9), and special education as well as Integrated Science for Teachers. It offers minors in adolescence to young adult (grades 7 through 12) and in multi-age (pre-K through grade 12) education, with possible licensure in several different areas. Learn more at www.owu.edu/education.

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Council on Teacher Quality is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit research and policy group committed to modernizing the teaching profession and based on the belief that all children deserve effective teachers. Learn more at www.nctq.org.

