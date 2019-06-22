Local 4-H club names officers

The local Harlem Guys and Gals 4-H club held its first meeting for the new year on Monday, April 15.

During the meeting, the club nominated and elected its officers: Audrey Heskitt, president; Olivia Splete, vice president; Lindsey Heskitt, secretary; Calvin Splete, treasurer and health and safety officer; Deborah Starnal, news reporter and recreation leader; and Aleah Heskitt, recreation leader.

Immediately after voting, the club made its selections official with a candle ceremony.

The Harlem Guys and Gals 4-H club will perform community service events and hold an annual fundraiser in 2019. Some of the projects that members are doing this year include dogs, cats, cooking, sewing, and safety, etc.

At the end of the year, the 4-H club will participate in the Delaware County Fair.

This story was submitted by Deborah Starnal, news reporter for Harlem Guys and Gals 4-H.

