East William St. to close for day

As part of the East William Street widening project, East William Street will close to traffic Saturday, July 13, between Lake Street and the Point, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

During Saturday’s activities, traffic will be detoured using Central Avenue and Lake Street, and residents with driveway access to William Street should park their vehicles on a side street.

Businesses in the construction area will be open during the work. Access to businesses near Potter Street and Frank Street will be maintained from the Lake Street/William Street intersection. Access to ODOT, Stop-N-Go Storage and the City Public Works facility will be available via Foley Street.

Crews are relocating a water line. This temporary closure will allow the contractor to make significant progress without jeopardizing the safety of those working near the travel lane.

For information regarding this or other local roadway improvement and transportation projects, visit www.delawareohio.net/access-delaware.

This story was submitted by the City of Delaware.

