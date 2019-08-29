Patrol increasing enforcement

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Licensing and Commercial Standards Section is partnering with Columbus District Patrol Posts to conduct a month-long commercial vehicle related enforcement project in September. The goal is to reduce commercial vehicle related crashes in and around the Columbus area, including coverage in Franklin, Delaware, Knox, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, Fairfield, Perry, and Morrow counties.

Violations committed by commercial vehicle drivers will be enforced, as well as violations that occur around commercial vehicles committed by passenger cars. Troopers will focus on several traffic safety elements such as, unsafe lane changes, speed, following too closely, failure-to-yield, and distracted driving, while encouraging seat belt usage.

Across Ohio in 2018, there were approximately 19,785 commercial-related traffic crashes in which 162 people were killed. Of those crashes, 11,528 were commercial at-fault and 8,257 were at-fault passenger vehicles.

In 2019 year-to-date, there have been over 10,564 commercial-related traffic crashes and out of those crashes, 73 people were killed.

“The Patrol is committed to educating the public and enforcing traffic laws to reduce crashes involving commercial vehicles and the motorists traveling around them,” said Lieutenant Ron Anderson, Columbus District Commander of Licensing and Commercial Standards. “Many of these crashes can be avoided when everyone exercises caution.”

The intent of the enforcement project is to have a positive impact on commercial traffic safety throughout the multi-county area.

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information for this story was provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

