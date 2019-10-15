Girl Scouts Troop 1565 Earns Bronze Award

The Big Walnut Girl Scout Troop 1565 recently earned its Bronze Award.

In July 2018, the troop began brainstorming and planning for the Big Walnut Service Unit’s Camporee. After completing the Junior “Get Moving” Journey, the troop tightened the focus of its plans for the weekend to not only be fun, but to teach about and celebrate conservation of nature and animals.

To extend the sustainability of their plan for conservation, the girls researched and built bat boxes and had them installed at Camp Crooked Lane. They invited experts to speak at Camporee about how kids can take care of animals and our natural resources, as well as demonstrating and sharing information about reducing society’s reliance on single-use plastic. Throughout this process, the girls learned about communicating with others, interacting on a team, working independently, and relying on one another.

The girls recently bridged to Cadette Girl Scouts and are already looking forward to earning the Silver Award.

Information for this story was provided by Jeanna Burrell.

