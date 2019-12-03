Local 4-H volunteers, members honored at banquet

Delaware County 4-H volunteers & members were recently honored for their years of service to the 4-H program. Members who went above and beyond in a category were recognized with pins, plaques and trophies. Volunteers with 5, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service received 4-H pins to recognize their length of service.

Youth members receiving awards were Skyelar Rock – Beef; Hannah Ramsey – Citizenship & Community Service; Heather Cade – Creative Arts; Hannah Ramsey- Dog; Sierra Sparks- Food & Nutrition; Caleb Durheim – Goat; Olivia Cardi – Horse; Logan Lucas – Llama/Alpaca; Caleb Durheim – Leadership; Joshua Herron – Mechanical/Engineering Science; Hannah Ramsey – Personal Development; Sierra Sparks -Poultry; Lindsey Stein – Rabbit; Caleb Durheim – Sheep; Reagan Comerford – Small Animals; Jayden Lucas – Swine; Grace Bell – Secretary Book; Garrett Comerford -Treasurer Book; Maggie Cain – Susan Barger Memorial Horse Achievement Award; Heather Cade & Kendall Sestili – Ashley Jr. Fair Award; and Caleb Durheim & Joshua Herron – Paul Cunningham Leadership Award.

Volunteers with five years of service and presented with a silver 4-H pin were Nicole Bregel, Naomi Derwent, Julianna Gearhart, Brooke Karshner, Justin Mack, Debra McCann, Marianne Nardone, Sue Overturf, Amy Pyle, McKinley Roll, Allison Smith, Melissa Stroupe, Katie Ursich and Lori Vu Miller.

Presented with a gold 4-H pin for 10 years of service were Terry Glassford, Angela Haase, Brenda Henderson, Stephanie Niemeyer, Rhea Perry, Eve Schmid and Jane Wright.

Volunteers with 15 years of service receiving a gold pin with a pearl were Heather Besselman, Joyce Bradford, Tracy Burger, Michele Edelblute, Michele King, Jeffrey Marshall, Melody Meade, Lizabeth Thurston and Stephen Whitaker.

Receiving a gold pin with a diamond for 20 years of service were Stacee Fletcher, Tina Hildreth, Darlene Lafontaine, Jandi Strickland, Cliff Ursich, Mary Ann Ursich, Becky Wigal and George Wigfall.

Presented with a gold pin with an emerald for 25 years of service were Bill Fisher and Joann Hingsbergen.

Karen Bryan, Jackie Colflesh, Ruth Henney and Kathryn St. Jean received a gold pin with ruby for 30 years of service.

About 160 people attended the banquet, which was held Nov. 21 at All Occasions Catering in Waldo.

Pictured are the 4-H members who were recognized during the banquet. They are, left to right, Kendall Sestili, Caleb Durheim, Joshua Herron, Maggie Cain and Heather Cade. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2019/12/web1_banquet1.jpg Pictured are the 4-H members who were recognized during the banquet. They are, left to right, Kendall Sestili, Caleb Durheim, Joshua Herron, Maggie Cain and Heather Cade. Courtesy photo

Submitted by the Ohio State University Extension Delaware County.

