Symphony to perform holiday music Dec. 15

The Central Ohio Symphony will present its annual holiday concerts at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the festively decorated Gray Chapel on the campus of Ohio Wesleyan University.

The orchestra, under the direction of Music Director Jaime Morales-Matos, will perform two identical concerts of seasonal music.

“Every year we try to bring new elements, while keeping traditional holiday music in our program,” said Symphony Executive Director Warren W. Hyer. “This year is no exception. Our audiences will be surprised and pleased with the concert.”

This year’s guest artist is Mark Alan Wade, who grew up in Marysville. A graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and the Ohio State University, he holds a doctoral degree in trumpet performance and has taught at Denison University. Wade is a National hammered dulcimer champion and will be performing both playing with the orchestra and as soloist on the hammered dulcimer, including a premiere of “Good King Wenceslas,” arranged for orchestra and hammered dulcimer by Wade.

Also this year will be a performance of “The Night Before Christmas,” narrated by central Ohio actor Jack McDaniel. The piece includes Christmas carols for the audience to sing along.

Delaware Hayes 2018 graduate Bella Bosco, now in her first year of college music studies, will share the stage to lead the singing.

Additional works include Leroy Anderson’s “Christmas Festival,” “Die Fledermaus Overture” by Strauss, Anderson’s “Sandpaper Ballet,” and other favorite holiday works. As is the custom of Morales-Matos, the concert will end with “Radetzky March” by Johann Strauss to ring in the new year.

Tickets for the concert are available at the Symphony Source office at 24 E. Winter St. in downtown Delaware. Tickets may also be ordered online at www.centralohiosymphony.org or by calling the Symphony at 740-362-1799.

