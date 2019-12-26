Commissioners approve $119 million budget

After emerging from a closed-door executive session Monday, the Delaware County Board of Commissioners approved the 2020 county budget.

According to a press release issued by the county, the approved $119.1 million general fund is a 3.6% increase over last year’s expenditures.

“This increase will allow for some modest increases in staffing, additional funding for a 27th pay period in 2020, and a 3% raise in salaries for non-union employees,” the release states.

The commissioners approved a $113.2 million general fund budget for 2019 and a $100.6 million general fund budget for 2018 that reflected a 2.33% increase over the 2017 budget.

“While we are always aware of the need to control spending, we must also be mindful of the demands that continued population growth in Delaware County places on our organization,” Board President Barb Lewis states in the release.

Next year, the county will continue work on several capital projects that including:

• County road and infrastructure improvements.

• The final planning, design, and construction of the Byxbe Campus, 1610 state Route 521 in Delaware, in late 2020. The site, formerly occupied by the Delaware Area Career Center, will be home to the Engineer’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, Regional Sewer District, Code Compliance Department, Delaware County Regional Planning Commission, Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District and OSU Extension Service.

• The renovation of the Historic Courthouse, which will provide new offices and a hearing room for the Board of Commissioners, offices for the county’s Economic Development and Human Resources departments, and the Veterans Service Commission.

• Multiple vehicle replacements for the Delaware County Emergency Medical Services paramedics and the sheriff’s office.

“By consolidating facilities and preparing our infrastructure for even more growth, we feel that our 2020 budget balances these needs prudently,” Lewis said. “We are grateful for the hard work by all of the county’s officials, our county administrator, and our directors to prepare this budget.”

For more information about Delaware County, please go to www.co.delaware.oh.us.

By D. Anthony Botkin abotkin@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact D. Anthony Botkin at 740-413-0902. Follow him on Twitter @dabotkin.

