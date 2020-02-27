Oscar-winning documentary part of OWU series

The OWU Community Film Series begins with the 2019 Oscar-winning Best Feature-Length Documentary, “American Factory,” on Tuesday, March 3, at 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, 28 E. Winter St. in downtown Delaware.

The Strand, in collaboration with Ohio Wesleyan University’s Department of English and Film Studies Program, will host the series at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays from March 3 through April 22, except for March 9-10 (OWU’s mid-semester break).

“American Factory” chronicles the story of a Chinese billionaire opening a closed General Motors plant in Dayton, Ohio, and hiring 2,000 Americans. The film examines how cultures clash and tensions rise when the factory initially fails to meet production goals. This is the first film by Higher Ground, the production company of former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. The film is directed by Steve Bognar and Julia Reichert.

Regular ticket prices apply for this and all Community Film Series showings. In addition to “American Factory,” this year’s series also will feature:

• March 17-18, “The Glass Castle” (2017)

• March 24-25, “The Lives of Others” (2006)

• March 31-April 1, “Blood Simple: (1985)

• April 7-8, “A Separation” (2011)

• April 14-15, “Tsotsi” (2005)

• April 21-22, “Get Out” (2017)

“The collaborative effort between Ohio Wesleyan and the Strand is a win-win,” said Tracey Peyton, the theatre’s managing director. “This series is a way to expose our patrons to quality films they may not normally seek out on their own and gives OWU students exposure to our theatre.”

The Strand Theatre, established in 1916, is one of the 10-oldest continuously operating movie theatres in the country showing first-run films. The nonprofit Strand has been recognized nationally for its sensory initiative and is a recent recipient of the Delaware Chamber of Commerce’s Quality of Life Award. For more information, visit www.thestrandtheatre.net.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 90 undergraduate majors and competes in 25 NCAA Division III varsity sports.

A still shot from "American Factory," a documentary that will be shown during the OWU Community Film Series, which will be held in March and April at the Strand Theatre in downtown Delaware.

