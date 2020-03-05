Cubberly named new DCFA secretary

Long-time Delaware resident and businessman Scott Cubberly was recently elected secretary of the Delaware County Finance Authority.

Cubberly, a senior associate at Equity, working in development and brokerage for the commercial real estate firm, joined the finance authority in 2018.

Before venturing into real estate, Cubberly was president of Cubberly Studios, a third-generation photography studio with several locations in central Ohio.

Cubberly serves on the board of directors for the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce and is a previous board chair. He also serves on the board of Columbus Speech and Hearing, the Delaware County Foundation, and the advisory board for the Columbus Board of Realtors.

The Delaware County Finance Authority (DCFA) is a political subdivision created by the Delaware County Commissioners to assist in economic development and job creation in Delaware County. The DCFA offers numerous incentive programs and has the ability to issue tax-exempt and taxable bonds for business, developer, nonprofit and governmental projects. The DCFA works in partnership with traditional lending institutions and its public partners to provide the most advantageous financing for projects.

Cubberly https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/03/web1_Cubberly.jpg Cubberly

Submitted story

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

Submitted by Yocum Communications.