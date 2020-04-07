Police ID body discovered in Olentangy River

The City of Delaware Police Department reported Tuesday that the body found in the Olentangy River Saturday has been identified as Clyde “Tadpole” Britton, a Delaware man who went missing earlier this year.

Police reported they were summoned to the Olentangy River at around 12:16 p.m. Saturday after a body was reported by kayakers on the river. Police confirmed the body was found in the water along the riverbank near the River Forest Condominiums on Hayes Street.

Police positively identified the man as Britton, 59, who was last seen on Jan. 3 in the area of his residence on Spring Street. Police conducted several searches for Britton earlier this year, including searches with canines and drones. The searches failed to uncover any clues as to his whereabouts.

Britton was reported missing on Jan. 6 when he didn’t show up for work, which was out of character for him.

Investigators continue to probe the circumstances around his disappearance and death, noting the final autopsy report, which will reveal cause of death, is expected to be released within a few weeks.

The autopsy is being conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

