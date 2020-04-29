2020 Primary Election Results (Issues)

Unofficial Election Results

— Olentangy LSD – Bond/Tax Levies – Bond – 1.7 mills/30 yrs – Comm 2020/Tax Levies – 0.5 mill/improvements/7.4 mills/operating

•For the Bond Issue and Levies 12,318 57.70%

Against the Bond Issue and Levies 9,031 42.30%

— Big Walnut LSD – Tax Levy – Substitute – Necessary Requirements – 5.45 mills – Comm 2020

•For the Tax Levy 2,688 54.66%

Against the Tax Levy 2,230 45.34%

— Wornstaff Memorial Public Library – Tax Levy – Replacement/Increase – Current Expenses – 2.0 mills/5 yrs

•For the Tax Levy 209 74.64%

Against the Tax Levy 71 25.36%

— Village of Ashley – Tax Levy – Renewal – Roads – 3 mills/2 yrs

•For the Tax Levy 74 66.07%

Against the Tax Levy 38 33.93%

— Village of Shawnee Hills – Tax Levy – Additional – Police – 3.5 mills/5 yrs – Comm 2020

For the Tax Levy 72 36.55%

•Against the Tax Levy 125 63.45%

— Local Liquor Option – Aldi – Delaware City 4-G – Sunday Sales

•YES 70 71.43%

NO 28 28.57%

— Washington Township – Tax Levy – Renewal – Fire – 8.25 mills/5yrs

•For the Tax Levy 507 78.24%

Against the Tax Levy 141 21.76%

— Fort Morrow Fire District – Tax Levy – Additional – Fire – 2.5 mills/5 yrs

•For the Tax Levy 40 65.57%

Against the Tax Levy 21 34.43%

These unofficial results were provided by the Delaware County Board of Elections.

