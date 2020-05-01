Virtual Pond Clinic set for May 5

Join the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District for our first ever virtual Pond Management Clinic on Tuesday, May 5, from 6 to 7 p.m. We will be featuring guest speaker Eugene Braig, program director of Aquatic Ecosystems for The Ohio State University Extension.

This clinic was originally intended to be in-person at the City of Powell Municipal Building. We would have loved to have Delaware County residents join us in person, but COVID-19 times call for virtual measures. We have no doubt that this will still remain an engaging program, providing plenty of time for residents to ask their pond management questions of our guest speaker.

Topics include managing residential neighborhood ponds and aquatic plant management. Braig will also provide resources on pond construction; however, please contact our office for in-depth pond construction advice.

Did you know that the pond in your neighborhood provides stormwater benefits? Many people may not think about the stormwater infrastructure that keeps their neighborhoods and roads from flooding. We will provide additional insight about these benefits, and the best ways to keep your ponds healthy and functional.

For rural residents, Braig will share the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) guide to pond construction. For suburban residents, he will share the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) stormwater handbook.

To register, please email ewolfe@co.delaware.oh.us for the Zoom registration link, or visit our website at soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us.

Homeowners association (HOA) managers and members, as well as any Delaware County resident with a pond, are encouraged to participate. The workshop is free.

By Erin Wolfe Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Erin Wolfe is outreach coordinator of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. She can be reached at ewolfe@co.delaware.oh.us.

