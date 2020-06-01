Body of missing man recovered in Alum Creek

LEWIS CENTER — Officials from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) are investigating a fatal accident that occurred Sunday at Alum Creek State Park.

ODNR released a statement Monday afternoon reporting that around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 28-year-old Columbus resident Louis Cruz was swimming from a pontoon boat when he went underwater. Officials searched for Cruz for hours Sunday before calling off the search due to darkness. His body was found Monday afternoon after the search resumed.

ODNR officials reported that Dan Aquino-Matias, 36, was apparently injured when he attempted to rescue Cruz Sunday. Matias was taken to Riverside Hospital.

The search was coordinated by ODNR with assistance from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Genoa Township Fire Rescue, and Berlin Fire and EMS. It is unclear what led to the accident. ODNR’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket, and pay close attention to local conditions, posted advisories and safety instructions from park officials.

More information about water safety can be found at ohiodnr.gov.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

