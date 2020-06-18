Man killed in crash on US 23

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday in Orange Township.

The Patrol’s Delaware Post reported that at approximately 6:06 a.m. Thursday, a crash occurred on U.S. Route 23 when Terry D. Kawasaki, 63, of Circleville, was travelling south in his 2006 Pontiac G6 and traveled over the centerline, striking a northbound 2017 Honda Pilot driven by Brenda A. Razavi, 65, of Powell.

Troopers report that Kawasaki was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Delaware County Coroner. Kawasaki was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

Razavi was transported by Delaware County EMS to Riverside Methodist Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers reported that Razavi was wearing her seat belt when the crash occurred.

The patrol reported that alcohol use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Delaware County EMS, Orange Township Fire Department and Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

