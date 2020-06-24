Republicans elect county officers

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delaware County Republican Party hosted a drive-in reorganization on June 2.

The social distancing event took place in the party’s regular meeting location, but this time around, members of the Republican Central Committee met via the drive-in movie fashion in the parking lot.

During the meeting, which not only featured Members Republican Central Committee members but also several elected officials from across Delaware County, attendees pulled into their parking spots and turned on their speakers to listen to the meeting via radio transmitter.

According to a press release from the county’s Republican Party, quadrant leaders were available to help with motions and nominations.

“In light of the challenges presented by COVID-19, we had to find a creative way to make this meeting happen,” said Republican Party Chairman Steve Cuckler, who was elevated above the rows of cars in a scissor lift to conduct the reorganization meeting. “We appreciate all of the Republicans who stepped up tonight and are taking on a leadership role in our party.”

“It’s clear from tonight’s meeting that Republicans are enthusiastic about this election cycle and are excited about our ticket from top to bottom,” said newly elected Executive Committee Chairman Tom Foos. “We have a strong field of candidates ready to work hard to grow our economy, shrink government, and protect our freedom.”

The newly elected Delaware County Republican Party leadership team is as follows:

• Central Committee Chairman: Steve Cuckler (Liberty Twp.)

• Central Committee Vice Chairman: Mark Fowler (Delaware)

• Central Committee Treasurer: Dwight Loken (Genoa Twp.)

• Central Committee Secretary: Janet Brenneman (Trenton Twp.)

• Executive Committee Chairman: Tom Foos (Genoa Twp.)

• Executive Committee Vice-Chairman: Shawn Stevens (Berkshire Twp.)

• Executive Committee At-Large: Stephen Ciacchi (Westerville), Catlin Frazier (Delaware), Karla Herron (Delaware), Kristie Ramsey (Orange Twp.)

• Screening Committee: Beth Fligner (Dublin), Blaine Kelly (Berkshire Twp.), Kent Schaefer (Delaware), Sarah Jantausch (Delaware)

For more information on the party, vist www.delawaregop.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/06/web1_Delaware-Republican-Party.jpg

Gazette Staff delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter. Like The Gazette on Facebook.