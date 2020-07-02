July 15 income tax reminders

The due date for filing and paying the City of Delaware 2019 annual tax return for individual and business taxpayers is July 15. The first and second quarter estimated payments for the tax year 2020 will also be due on July 15. Individuals with questions can call the Taxation office at 740-203-1225.

Tax assistance

Because of City Hall renovation work and the pandemic, the city is not able to provide face-to-face filing assistance. City employees are ready to assist by phone at 740-203-1225 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or through email at incometax@delawareohio.net.

Taxes made easy

The City of Delaware’s online bill payment system, Official Payments, has a payment option to pay tax due, make estimated payments, or other forms of tax due at www.delawareohio.net/income-tax.

Returning this year is the city’s E-File tool, a convenient and secure way to file taxes online. The E-File tool is at www.delawareohio.net/income-tax.

Look for the two red boxes

Tax returns and tax payments can be placed in the secure red drop box located on the east side of City Hall. For the public’s convenience, the city has added a second secure red mailbox at Mingo Park to drop off tax returns and payments. Both boxes will be checked multiple times each day by staff.

About tax filing in Delaware

All city of Delaware residents and resident businesses must file an annual return. The local income tax rate is 1.85% and applies to wages, salaries, and other personal service compensation, and net profits of Delaware businesses. The city provides residents a partial credit for taxes paid to another city. The credit is the lesser of .50 of the tax paid to the other city, or .00925 of the income taxed by the other city and Delaware.

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

