Delaware Rotary members give back

Rotary members from Delaware worked together to provide $4,000 in school supplies to Delaware County students. These funds help to reach between 1,500 to 2,000 needy students in Ashley, Sunbury, Delaware and Dooley’s Orchard Apartments in Lewis Center.

“Supplies for Scholars is an amazing opportunity to support the students in Delaware County,” said Delaware City Schools Superintendent and Rotarian Heidi Kegley. “United Way of Delaware County organizes this event to ensure students have the supplies they need for the new school year. We are so grateful for the generosity of The Rotary Club of Delaware and other community partners who make this event possible.”

The funds were part of a grant from the Delaware County Rotary Foundation and matching funds from the Rotary District (6690) through support from Rotary International. The funds were given to United Way’s Supplies for Scholars program.

Supplies for Scholars is a program of the United Way in partnership with the school districts, Connections Volunteers Center, the Women’s Leadership Network, and People in Need. It launched in 2013 and has served over 8,400 Delaware County students ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Rotary members from Delaware have long supported the community through a range of service projects, including providing college scholarships to graduating seniors in Delaware and building LifePumps that give families and communities overseas access to safe and reliable sources of water.

Rotary members throughout the world take action to make communities better. They contribute their time, energy, and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, provide clean water, help mothers and children, support education, and grow local economies.

Rotary’s top priority is the global eradication of polio. Rotary launched its polio immunization program, PolioPlus, in 1985 and in 1988, became a leading partner in the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.

The Delaware Rotary Chapter started in 1928 and was designated as No. 3018. The initial meetings of the club were held at Bun’s Restaurant. The club meets every Monday at noon. Meetings are currently held via video conferencing.

Visit Rotary.org and endpolio.org for more about Rotary and its efforts to eradicate polio.

Pictured are members of the Rotary Club of Delaware and students working together to help supply backpacks to students in need.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Rotary Club of Delaware

