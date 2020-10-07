DSWCD Board of Supervisors election underway

Autumn ushers in fall colors, crisp temperatures, pumpkins, and the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) Supervisor Election.

Due to COVID-19 challenges, the SWCD is holding absentee voting in lieu of our traditional open house. Eligible voters can now request an absentee ballot for themselves and any qualified electors in the same household. Please provide the name of each qualified elector in the request. Requests can be through one of the following methods:

• Calling Delaware SWCD at 740-368-1921

• Completing the “Contact Us” form on our webpage at https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us

• Mailing a request via the U.S. Postal Service to 557 A Sunbury Road, Delaware, OH 43015

• In person at the Delaware SWCD office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Completed ballots may be returned to the office via the U.S. Postal Service or in person, and they must be received at the Delaware SWCD office by 4:30 p.m. Nov. 17.

This year serves as a historic one for our organization as long-serving board supervisor Steve Sheets retires from his position. Sheets retires having served on the board for a whopping 30 years.

A farmer at heart, Sheets produced corn and soybeans on his 487-acre Kingston Township farm, implementing conservation practices along the way. Owing to his dedication to conservation and soil health, he hosted local high school soils judging contests, heavily engaged the public at the conservation area at the Delaware County Fair, and participated in conservation policymaking at the state level.

Sheets’ conservation ethic was formed at an early age by his father, who also farmed. Steve was awarded the Outstanding Ohio SWCD Board Member of the Year by the Ohio Association of SWCD Employees in 2016. The SWCD staff will miss his insight, expertise, and unwavering, enthusiastic support for our programs and employees.

Ohio’s 88 soil and water conservation districts are led by five local board members who are the key to the success of the district. These selfless volunteers serve three-year terms and provide leadership and motivation to the SWCD staff. The election of board members, conducted annually by the Ohio Soil & Water Conservation Commission in accordance with Chapter 940 of the Ohio Revised Code, remains a vital part of the fabric of the SWCD mission. Because the SWCD is a government entity, these board members are public officials, following the same rules and guidelines as those elected during general elections.

Delaware SWCD’s current board members are Sue Cunningham, Steve Sheets, Dan Lane, Mike Hope and Ted Colflesh. Certified candidates, Randy Leienberger and Charlie Reffitt, are running for the position vacated by Sheets. Biographical information about the candidates and details about who may vote and how to vote can be found at https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

Kim Marshall is the communication specialist for the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to www.soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us.

