Selecting proper life jacket is essential

COLUMBUS – Buckeye seeds have life jackets? That’s right, the buckeye seed is hollow, and it floats when in water. Because of this, the seed can safely float to its growing place by the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary offers these tips for selecting a life jacket:

• Purchase only a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) approved life jacket of the correct size for your weight.

• Use the “touchdown” test to see if the life jacket fits properly. Lift your arms above your head as if calling a touchdown. The chest portion of the jacket should not touch your chin when you look left, right, or over your shoulder. If the jacket passes this test, you’ve scored a good fit.

• Before shopping for a child’s life jacket, weigh the child and measure for chest size under the arms. With the jacket fully buckled, grab the jacket at the shoulders and lift up. The jacket fits if it moves less than three inches up and down the child’s body. It should be snug but not too tight.

• Ensure a life jacket for an infant or child has a crotch strap, an over-sized float collar to help keep the head out of the water, and a grab loop for easier water rescue. All straps should be intact and fastened at all times.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939.

For more information, visit www.cgaux.org.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/10/web1_Coast-Guard-Auxiliary.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Submitted by the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary.