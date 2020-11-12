Judge Fuller elected president of Ohio AFCC

Judge Randall D. Fuller has been elected president of the Ohio Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC). AFCC is a leading non-profit organization for Domestic Relation and Family Law professionals. AFCC members include judges, magistrates, attorneys, mediators, parent coordinators and mental health professionals.

Judge Fuller stated, “I am honored to serve as President of the Ohio Chapter of AFCC. I have found the AFCC to be a tremendous resource that provides excellent education. The AFCC enables professional growth while collaborating with diverse professionals focused on obtaining the best results possible for families and children going through conflict.”

Fuller’s responsibilities as president include the general direction, supervision and management of the Ohio Chapter and presiding over meetings of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee.

Additionally, Fuller serves as the council delegate for Ohio to the AFCC, an international family law and domestic relations organization. As a Council delegate, Fuller participates in quarterly video conferences where delegates share information, provide support, express concerns, and communicate with the AFCC.

AFCC’s website states the organization “is an interdisciplinary, international association of professionals dedicated to improving the lives of children and families through the resolution of family conflict. AFCC promotes a collaborative approach to serving the needs of children among those who work in and with family law systems, encouraging education, research and innovation and identifying best practices.”

Judge Fuller also serves on the Executive Committee of the Association of Ohio Domestic Relations Judges, currently serving as vice president. He is a member of several Ohio Judicial Conference Committees, including Domestic Relations Law and Procedure, Court Administration, Court Technology and the Judicial Advocacy Group.

Fuller, a native of Delaware County, graduated from Buckeye Valley High School, The Ohio State University and the University of Toledo, College of Law. He was elected in 2016 to be the first judge of Delaware County’s newly unified Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Division.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2020/11/web1_Press-Release-Pic-1.jpg

Information for this story was provided by Judge Fuller’s office.

