DGHD reports more deaths

Over the weekend, three more people died in Delaware County due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 27 since the pandemic began.

“We’re saddened to release that three more deaths have been reported to us,” the Delaware General Health District said Monday. “We send our heartfelt condolences to all three of the families during this difficult time.”

On Monday, there were 701 active cases of coronavirus in Delaware County. There were 555 active cases on Friday. Active cases are defined as people currently infected with the novel coronavirus, a combination of confirmed cases (lab-tested positive results) and probable cases (exhibiting symptoms that include chills, cough, fever, muscle pain, the new loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, and sore throat).

The DGHD is reporting 3,603 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County, up more than two hundred from Friday. Total cases are the sum of 3,107 confirmed cases and 496 probable cases.

“Delaware County turned Red on the Public Health Advisory System,” the Delaware General Health District posted on Facebook last week, joining much of the rest of Ohio. “It’s time to recommit to safety amid rising COVID-19 cases by following this guidance — We can do this!”

The district advises, “Stay safe in public … Wear your mask; keep your distance from others; wash your hands frequently.” A video on the DGHD Facebook page tells people, “Remember to wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.”

A total of 2,875 people in Delaware County have recovered from the infectious disease, meaning they were released from isolation. There have been 6,847 people who have completed quarantine, and 1,713 people who are currently under quarantine. Nine people are currently hospitalized from the infectious disease, and there have been 54 total hospitalizations in the county.

The Ohio Department of Health said there are 305,364 total reported cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, up 7,268 in a single day, and averaging 5,006 a day over the past 21 days. There have been 5,742 deaths from the coronavirus, up 20 in a single day, and averaging 25 in the last three weeks. There have been 22,478 hospitalizations due to the infectious disease, up 213 in a day, with an average of 202 over the past 21 days.

The Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard listed 4,408 total cases of COVID-19 in Delaware County on Monday. That is up nearly 500 since Friday. Of Ohio’s 88 counties, Delaware has the 14th-most cases. The ODH said there have been 123 hospitalizations and 33 deaths in the county. The DGHD states the discrepancies in totals between it and the ODH are because the portions of Columbus, Dublin, and Westerville that are in Delaware County are being handled by either Columbus Public Health or Franklin County Public Health.

Franklin County has reported more than 43,520 cases, and Cuyahoga County, with nearly 30,000 cases, has the most hospitalizations (3,014) and deaths (720). Hamilton County now has more than 25,000 reported cases. Every county in the state is now reporting at least one death due to the coronavirus.

Globally, confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now exceeded 54.6 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. There have been more than 1.3 million deaths from the pandemic worldwide. The United States has the most confirmed cases (11 million) and deaths (246,586) from COVID-19.

For more information on the pandemic, visit DelawareHealth.org/Covid-19, coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc.gov/coronavirus, or www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019. The DGHD’s 24/7 emergency line is 740-815-6518, and the ODH call center is 1-833-4ASK-ODH.

