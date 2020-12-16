SUNBURY – American Showa has been recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, an awards program created to honor people-first organizations that prioritize the well-being of their employee population. The award is powered by Springbuk.

American Showa, along with 99 other companies across America, were recognized because of their commitment to workplace wellness and their exceptional health and benefits offerings. They were chosen out of the national pool of applicants from all regions, size categories and industries.

Centrally located in the Midwest, American Showa develops and manufactures suspension systems for motorcycles, shock and power steering systems, and power-train pumps for automobiles. American Showa is a supplier for function products to OEMs in North America and Central America. The company also develops the center drive shaft for AWD as well as provides race support mainly for motocross.

“American Showa’s leadership team takes pride in promoting wellness, safety and ergonomics as they are an important component of our overall business plan,” Wellness Program Manager Jillian Jacobs said. “Two near site medical clinics are located within walking distance of each Ohio plant. The wellness centers, managed by CareHere, offer 100% free primary, urgent and preventive care services along with an on-site lab, free generic drug dispensaries and physical therapy, allowing for a 360-degree approach to wellness.

“We want our associates to receive award-winning care, and as our motto states, ‘Get Well… Stay Well.’ American Showa’s core approach to wellness encompasses not only the medical clinics, but also includes two onsite fitness centers and coordination with our Safety Department to provide injury prevention training and ergonomic evaluations of all plant and office job positions,” Jacobs added.

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

“I’m always proud to be able to offer such a full range of health and wellness benefits to our associates,” said LoAnn Burt, general manager of administration. “Our health benefits and wellness programs have proven to be a key factor in both associate retention and recruitment of top notch candidates. I have enjoyed watching excitement and friendly competition grow amongst our associates as participation has increased in our various wellness programs and challenges. Our associates have come together through the common goal of improving their wellness.”

