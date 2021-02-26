Series to focus on growing healthy trees

Join the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District for a free, virtual, two-part speaker series for homeowners on the subject of growing healthy trees.

The spring season will be upon us before we know it, and we will all surely be ready to get outside, after being cooped up during this frigid winter. Before you begin planting trees this spring, learn the best practices for doing so during this speaker series. You may attend one or both events, based on your interests.

Part one will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 24. During the event, Kathy Smith, a forestry educator for the OSU Extension, will discuss tree selection, plant characteristics, species and soil preference.

Also during part one, David Tidd, systems arborist for Consolidated Cooperative, will discuss site selection, utilities and placement.

Part two of the speaker series will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on March 31. During this session, Amy Stone, OSU Extension educator from Lucas County, will discuss planting options, including bare-root, burlap and container, as well as long-term care and maintenance, including diversity.

Also during this session, Lisa Bowers, an urban forester with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, will discuss what to look for when shopping for plants and how to plant.

Individuals interested in registering for the series can do so by visiting the district’s website and clicking on the conservation workshops page. Register for part one by March 23 and part two by March 30.

Trees are champions of soil and water conservation. Their roots absorb stormwater, and therefore reduce localized flooding. They keep soil in its place, which prevents erosion and keeps soil from running off into our streams and rivers. Trees also provide food and shelter for the smallest of insects to the largest of birds.

Apply your newfound knowledge by planting trees with seedlings from our annual tree sale, going on now. We hope to see you at our “Growing Healthy Trees” speaker series.

By Erin Wolfe Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Erin Wolfe is outreach coordinator of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. She can be reached at ewolfe@co.delaware.oh.us.

