BV grad dies after alleged hazing incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a Buckeye Valley High School graduate died Thursday as a result of reported hazing in an off-campus incident at Bowling Green State University.

Stone Foltz, 20, was part of the Buckeye Valley High School Class of 2019 and was attending BGSU, where he was studying business.

The university and the Bowling Green Police Division are investigating Foltz’s death, the school reported.

The Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green reports that the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity was placed on interim suspension for the alleged hazing activity, which took place off campus. As a result of the suspension, the acceptance of new members and all social events for the four Greek councils at Bowling Green have also been suspended.

Sean Alto, the attorney representing Foltz’s family, issued a statement Sunday night and asked that respect and consideration be given to Foltz’s family.

“The death of Stone Foltz is a tragedy,” Alto said. “He was a beloved son, brother and grandson. At this time we are gathering all of the facts leading to his untimely death, and we have no interest in commenting on speculation. However, we do ask that you please show respect and consideration for Stone’s family. Despite their unbearable grief, they agreed to donate Stone’s organs so that others may have a second chance at life.”

Buckeye Valley Superintendent Andy Miller issued a statement over the weekend on behalf of the district.

“Stone Foltz was a beloved member of the Buckeye Valley High School Class of 2019,” Miller said. “He was a student-athlete, but more importantly, Stone was a friend to everyone who was blessed to know him. The Buckeye Valley community mourns the loss of this amazing young person, and we stand ready to support the Foltz family in the days ahead.”

Bowling Green President Rodney Rogers described Foltz as “a kind, selfless person with a great sense of humor” in an email to the school’s community.

“We mourn his tragic loss and share in his family and friends’ sorrow,” Rogers said. “…Over the next week, Greek student leaders, along with our staff, will shape the framework of these plans to provide for increased accountability and to ensure hazing has no place at Bowling Green State University. We will also increase our work with our Greek national headquarter offices on safety and anti-hazing efforts.”

The Sentinel-Tribune reported the university is pursuing its own student code of conduct investigation, including both the fraternity and students involved, and the university will also be reviewing all other student organizations.

“Hazing is a national problem going beyond fraternities and sororities,” Rogers said. “BGSU has put in safeguards, policies, protocols and processes, and support services to combat hazing. We remain committed to improving, even working to address off-campus and nonsanctioned events. We will step up our efforts – increasing education, enhancing support and reporting outlets, reviewing internal processes, evaluating recruitment structures, and elevating outreach and communication campaigns.”

Ohio Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, said he has been monitoring the BGSU situation.

“I remain committed to furthering the Anti-Bullying and Hazing Act I co-sponsored during the last General Assembly that the House passed. We must get a bill sent to the governor’s desk to address these very serious incidents which impact our talented youth and young adults,” he said. “Incidents involving bullying and hazing happen far too often; however, we only hear about these incidents when such tragic events make headlines.”

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

The Sentinel-Tribune in Bowling Green contributed to this story. The Gazette and Sentinel-Tribune are both owned by AIM Media Midwest.

