Local group helping those in need

The Delaware County Democratic Party gathered over 2,000 pounds of food and supplies for needy families during a drive-thru food drive held Saturday in Delaware.

Volunteers plan to deliver the items and financial donations this week to People in Need of Delaware County, The Hunger Alliance of Delaware County and the Second Ward Community Center.

Dozens of volunteers, including students from Delaware Hayes High School and Dublin City Schools, gathered in the parking lot of Carlisle Elementary School Saturday. Fully masked and physically distant, volunteers gathered supplies from vehicles.

“Many families are struggling with job loss and financial problems after a long and difficult year,” said Linda Diamond, one of the organizers of the food drive. “We decided we had to help, and the response from the community was absolutely overwhelming.”

Volunteers received more than 100 boxes of canned goods, cereal, laundry detergent, soap, crackers, dog food and more. Generous citizens also donated nearly $400 in cash and checks.

“We don’t plan to do this just once because we know so many people need assistance right now,” said Judy Carpenter, event organizer. “We have opportunities all around the county to help those in need.”

From now until Friday, March 19, individuals can donate nonpershible items, canned protein (chicken or tuna), cornbread mix, and sanitary products by dropping them off at any of the following locations, all located in Powell: 8699 Creighton Drive, 659 Chatsworth Court and 3440 Timberside Drive. All donations will go to the Second Ward Community Center in Delaware.

The following drive-thru food donation events will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Delaware:

• Saturday, June 5 at Conger Elementary School, 10 Channing St.

• Saturday, Sept. 4 at Carlisle Elementary School, 746 state Route 37

• Saturday, Dec. 4 at Conger Elementary School, 10 Channing St.

Those who would like to make financial contributions may contact the organizations directly.

More information on the party and ongoing activities may be found at www.ohiodeladems.org.

Submitted by the Delaware County Democratic Party.

