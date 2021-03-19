Statewide tornado drill upcoming

Delaware County outdoor warning sirens will sound for the statewide tornado drill at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 24.

The Delaware County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (DCOHSEM) encourages local businesses, schools, and the general public to take this opportunity to know where to shelter should a tornado warning be issued for the area. While the pandemic may prevent individuals from physically going to their shelter locations for the drill, shelter and severe weather plans should be reviewed.

The week of March 21-27 is Severe Weather Awareness Week, and as such, DCOHSEM would like to remind everyone of the importance of preparedness.

Weather is unpredictable and severe weather can happen quickly with little notice. Don’t be caught unprepared.

Remember to always get your information from reliable sources, such as local government, the National Weather Service (NWS), local television and radio stations. As a reminder, sirens are only designed to alert individuals who are outside. Always have multiple methods in place to receive weather warnings indoors and out.

For more information on DCOHSEM, visit www.delcoema.org.

Sign up for the Delaware County mass notification system, DelCoAlerts, at www.delcoalerts.org.

Another great resource for weather safety is the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness (OCSWA). For tornado and spring/summer weather information, visit https://weathersafety.ohio.gov.

Submitted story

