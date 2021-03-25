Fuller named president-elect of association

Randall D. Fuller, judge of Delaware County Common Pleas Court, Domestic Relations Division, was recently sworn in as president-elect of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges.

Fuller was elected in 2016 to be the first judge of Delaware County’s newly unified Domestic Relations Court. He became a board member of the Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges in 2017 and previously served as vice president.

The Ohio Association of Domestic Relations Judges’ website states that membership includes all domestic relations court judges and provides leadership for a just and effective domestic relations court system throughout the state of Ohio. The association addresses issues affecting divorce, dissolution, legal separation, annulment, civil domestic violence cases, child custody, child support, parenting time issues, spousal support, and other related matters. The association works closely with Ohio Judicial Conference Domestic Relations Law and Procedure Committee on legislative issues affecting domestic relations courts.

As president-elect, Fuller also serves on the Ohio Judicial Conference Executive Committee. According to the Ohio Judicial Conference website, the executive committee meets quarterly to establish judicial conference policy and consider recommendations from judicial conference committees. It reviews and makes recommendations with regard to the work of judicial conference staff and to adopt resolutions that express judicial consensus.

The powers of the Ohio Judicial Conference, subject to the limitations of law, are controlled and conducted by the executive committee, as they may deem proper, to carry out and further the purposes for which the Ohio Judicial Conference is formed.

Fuller is a member of several Ohio Judicial Conference committees, including Domestic Relations Law and Procedure, Court Administration, Court Technology and the Judicial Advocacy Group. Judge Fuller also serves as president of the Ohio Chapter of the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts (AFCC) and serves as the council delegate to the international AFCC organization.

Fuller, a native of Delaware County, is a graduate of Buckeye Valley High School. He earned his bachelor of science from The Ohio State University and earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Toledo, College of Law.

Fuller https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/03/web1_Fuller.jpg Fuller

Special to The Gazette delnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.

Follow The Delaware Gazette on Twitter @delgazette. Like The Gazette on Facebook.