Boardman Arts Park to host community day

The Boardman Arts Park invites the community to visit the park on Saturday, May 1, for the presentation of new art, including a one-day-only piece in support of Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

From 10 a.m. to noon, visitors can watch the installation of the park’s iconic sails, with a new color being added for the season.

Families are encouraged to attend the event with young children, who can enjoy a ride in a freshly-painted “art car” on the open walking path.

One statue in the park will transform into a banana for Skin Cancer Awareness Month, curtesy of Groundswell Group. The group’s campaign is as follows: “We’re not covered from head to toe like a banana. In fact, 1 in 5 Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer in their lifetime. But it’s not bananas to think we can prevent the sun damage that can lead to it. Because the more awareness we raise, the more people can protect themselves from the sun. Spread the word. Spread the sunscreen. Help stop skin cancer.”

Visitors to the park on Saturday are encouraged to snap a photo with the statue and share, using the hashtag #WeAreNotBananas.

“We are thrilled the sculpture Ash Man, by Benny Shoults, and the Boardman Arts Park were selected as the Ohio site for the 50 state skin cancer awareness campaign,” Park Director Roxanne Amidon said.

Bring the family to the Boardman Arts Park on Saturday, and do not forget the sunscreen! The first 45 guests between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. will receive a special prize!

To learn more about The Imagination Park and stay updated on the campaign’s progress, visit boardmanartspark.org.

