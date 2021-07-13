City to replace water mains around Woodward

The City of Delaware will undertake a water main replacement project along sections of West Harrison Street and South Washington Street. The project will include the section of Harrison between Liberty Street and Washington Street, as well as Washington Street from Harrison to Bernard Avenue. The work is scheduled to run through Aug. 13.

The $70,000 in material costs for the project is being funded by city’s Water Capital Improvement fund.

The project will replace the existing water main to help with water service and fire flow in the area. The project will include making new connections to the existing water mains on South Liberty, West Heffner and South Washington streets that will require shutdowns of the water mains in the area. Notices for these scheduled shutdowns and any other scheduled shutdown will be made 24 hours in advance to the affected residents.

After the new water main has been installed and placed into service, restoration of the paved and yard area will take place.

While every attempt will be made to keep construction disturbance to a minimum, area residents may experience road closures, traffic delays, restricted street parking, and increased noise during regular business hours. Appropriate road closure signage and related traffic control devices will be in place.

The city will make every effort to give residents 24 hours advance notice of any nonemergency water shut down that may be necessitated by the construction, but residents may experience short periods of no water service.

Public questions may be directed to the Public Utilities Department by calling 740-203-1904.

Submitted by the City of Delaware

