Shenefield wins photography contest

During the Liberty Township Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Board Chair Shyra Eichhorn announced that Ken Shenefield won Liberty Township’s inaugural photography contest with 270 public votes. Joan Pearse placed second, and Jason Davis placed third.

“We are very pleased with the level of community participation in and support of our first annual photo contest.” Eichhorn said. “The talent of our residents and the beauty of the community is something to be showcased, and we look forward to hosting the second annual contest next year.”

Last month, Liberty Township kicked off its first annual amateur photography contest. The theme – “Season of Our Community” – asked participants to submit photos that capture Liberty Township’s beauty during a season.

The contest ended on July 31, and the Public Relations and Special Events Advisory Committee voted on the top three entries out of those that were submitted. From Aug. 4 to Aug. 13, the public had an opportunity to choose first, second and third place winners through social media, online survey and in-person voting.

The winning entries will be exhibited at Liberty Township’s future office, as well as featured on its website and social media accounts.

Submitted by Liberty Township.

