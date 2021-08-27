ZOOlentangy raises over $70K

POWELL — The Olentangy Education Foundation held its second annual ZOOlentangy fundraiser at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium on Friday, Aug. 13.

With support from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the presenting sponsor, the foundation raised more than $70,000 through the event.

Funds will be used to support classrooms across the Olentangy Local School District. The Olentangy Education Foundation provides materials and resources for creative and innovative programs that fall outside school budgets.

ZOOlentangy attendees enjoyed food and entertainment while overlooking the zoo’s savanna. Guests fed giraffes and interacted with zoo animals. The evening also included a silent auction item, 50/50 raffle, and a wine pull sponsored by Powell Village Winery.

“We’re so thankful for the support from our community,” said Emily Robinson, vice president of the OEF Board of Trustees and event chair. “Their generosity will allow us to continue supporting Olentangy classrooms this fall.”

“This event is really a community event. An evening that allows the Olentangy community to show up and support education. With so much negativity in our world right now, it was really refreshing to spend an evening celebrating the positive impact the foundation is making in our school community,” said Rachel Haugk, OEF executive director.

The Olentangy Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization with the mission of enhancing the educational experience in Olentangy Schools. The focus of the foundation is providing staff grants for innovative programs and learning opportunities for which tax dollars are not available. Additional information on the Olentangy Education Foundation is available on its website at www.olentangyeducationfoundation.org/.

ZOOlentangy attendees had the opportunity to feed giraffes. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2021/08/web1_2021-OEF-ZOOlentangy-409.jpg ZOOlentangy attendees had the opportunity to feed giraffes. Courtesy photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Olentangy Education Foundation.

