Pedestrian killed crossing US 23

An investigation is ongoing after a Thursday night crash killed a man on U.S. Route 23 in Orange Township.

The Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Friday troopers are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred at approximately 11:36 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Route 23, at the intersection of Olentangy Meadows Drive, in Orange Township.

Troopers report that Leo Bernat, 66, of Columbus, was operating a 2015 Toyota Highlander and was travelling northbound on U.S. 23. Also travelling in the same direction on U.S. 23 was Andrew Nowicki, 37, of Pickerington, who was driving a 2018 box truck.

According to troopers, Russell Stover, 31, was walking westbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. Route 23 when he was struck by both vehicles. Troopers said Stover was not wearing reflective clothing at the time, and Bernat and Nowicki stopped their vehicles after striking Stover.

Stover was pronounced deceased at the scene, the post reported. Bernat and Nowicki were not injured.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in this crash, the post reported Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Orange Township EMS and the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

