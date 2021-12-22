Students sought for Buckeye State programs

The American Legion Raymond B. Austin Post 115 in Delaware is currently interviewing and selecting high school students for summer programs.

Every year, high school juniors are encouraged to apply for the Buckeye Boys State and Buckeye Girls State programs, which are sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary of Ohio. The programs, which commence in June for a weeklong educational experience, encourage student delegates to participate in the ways state and local governments operate.

Post 115 serves Hayes, Delaware Christian, Olentangy Liberty, and Olentangy Berlin students.

The local Delaware post also offers five $1,000 scholarships.

American Legion Post 115 reports it has given over $100,000 in scholarship money over the years to “deserving students.”

In addition to helping local students, Post 115 provides various community services with a focus on military veterans. The organization’s military veteran group meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of the month at 485 Park Ave. in Delaware.

For more information on the services provided by the Delaware Post of the American Legion, leave a message at 740-417-3586 or send an email to delawarepost115@gmail.com.

