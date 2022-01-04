SWCD celebrates National Trivia Day

Today, Jan. 4, is National Trivia Day. We are a competitive bunch at the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District and really like dividing into teams for an office rivalry. In honor of the Jan. 4 celebration, we created this water related trivia challenge for you!

• What U.S. state has the most coastline?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Alaska has the most shoreline mileage, followed by Florida. Ohio has 316 miles of coastline along Lake Erie and 451 miles of coastline along the Ohio River.

• Do we have more, less, or the same amount of water today as when the dinosaurs roamed?

The same! You could be brushing your teeth with the same water that the dinosaurs drank.

• What is the largest lake in North America?

Lake Superior

• Contaminated water always tastes or smells bad.

False. According to the National Park Service, you shouldn’t drink water from a natural source without purifying it first. “It may look clean, but it can still be filled with bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can result in waterborne diseases, such as cryptosporidiosis or giardiasis.”

• How much snowfall does it take to equal the volume of one inch of rain?

10 inches of snow.

•What is a limnologist?

A scientist who studies lakes and other inland bodies of water.

• What percentage of the earth’s water is available for drinking water?

Less than 1% is suitable for humans to drink! While about three percent of the water on earth is freshwater, much of it is too difficult to reach such as in glaciers or deep in the ground.

• What is petrichor?

The earthy aroma produced when rain falls on dry soil.

• Delaware County offers many excellent water-based recreational pastimes. Name the four major lakes that provide many of these opportunities.

Delaware Lake, Alum Creek Lake, Hoover Reservoir, O’Shaughnessy Reservoir

• Name two ways you can keep our rivers, lakes, and streams clean.

Use mulch and cover crops to keep valuable topsoil from eroding. Reduce lawn fertilizer use by recycling grass clippings and mulching fall leaves. Storm drains carry rainwater and snowmelt directly to the nearest waterbody so follow the policy of “only rain down the drain.” Clean up after your pet. Always read and follow label directions when using products on your lawn and garden. A buffer of trees, shrubs, and/or grass naturally filters rainwater and snowmelt before they reach our rivers, lakes, and streams. Prevent oil, gas, and antifreeze leaks by keeping your vehicles maintained.

Don’t be a drip and do your part to protect and conserve our water resources. Bundle up and have a fun and exhilarating outdoor water adventure by ice fishing, wildlife watching, sledding, ice skating, cross country skiing, and more.

Check out Delaware SWCD’s programs and events for 2022, including our annual tree and shrub seedling sale, by visiting our website or finding us on Facebook.

By Bonnie Dailey Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District

Bonnie Dailey is deputy director of the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

