Delaware school board members sworn in

The Delaware City Schools Board of Education welcomed a new member Monday and approved the 2022-2023 school calendar during its first meeting of 2022.

The board began the meeting by swearing in current members Jayna McDaniel-Browning and Michael Wiener, who were both reelected in November, and new board member Melissa Harris. The board also voted to name Wiener president, while McDaniel-Browning was voted to the position of vice president.

The meeting schedule for 2022 was approved by the board, which will meet on Feb. 7, March 7, April 4, May 2, May 16, June 6, June 21, July 11, Aug. 1, Aug. 15, Sept. 12, Nov. 14 and Dec. 14. The meetings will be held at 6 p.m. in the board room at Willis Education Center.

The board then approved the calendar for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The calendar is available to be viewed on the district’s website. The calendar lists a start date of Aug. 18 for students, winter break from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2, spring break from March 27-31, and a final day for students on May 26.

The board also approved several personnel changes, including the resignations of Timothy Morrow, a dispatcher for the district, and George Zeoli, a bus driver. Several employments were approved, including Lindsay Frim, a learning support teacher at Conger Elementary, and EmileBelle Rossi, a sch0ol-aged-child-care program assistant substitute.

Additionally, the board approved a $565,381.75 contract with Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. to remove and replace sections of flat roof at Hayes High School. The funds for the project came from the 2019 bond issue.

The board also approved several change orders related to fencing changes at several schools, including a $3,272.33 change order for fencing changes at Conger Elementary School and two change orders in the amounts of $15,550.30 and $16,204.65 for fencing changes at Smith Elementary School.

Jason Sherman, the district’s director of facilities and transportation, said the changes at Smith will adjust the height of the fencing around the playground, add more gates, and add a wooden fence on the school’s property line to block headlights from being a hinderance to nearby neighbors.

The board also approved the purchase of furniture packages at Conger and Woodward elementaries as renovations and additions at those buildings continue.

Delaware City Schools Board of Education members Michael Wiener and Jayna McDaniel-Browning are sworn in during Monday’s meeting. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_DSC_1048.jpg Delaware City Schools Board of Education members Michael Wiener and Jayna McDaniel-Browning are sworn in during Monday’s meeting. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette Delaware City Schools Board of Education member Melissa Harris is sworn in Monday during her first board meeting. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_DSC_1052.jpg Delaware City Schools Board of Education member Melissa Harris is sworn in Monday during her first board meeting. Glenn Battishill | The Gazette

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

