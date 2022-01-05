Patrol: 10 lives lost during New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021-2022 New Year’s holiday, according to provisional statistics.

Four fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, three were OVI-related, and five were pedestrians. The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 2. This is a decrease from the four-day reporting period last year, when 14 fatalities were reported.

Troopers made 2,575 traffic enforcement contacts, including 229 OVI arrests, 59 distracted driving, and 288 safety belt citations.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.

Submitted by The Ohio State Highway Patrol.

