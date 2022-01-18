Citizens Academy returns

Enrollment is open for the upcoming 2022 City of Delaware Citizens Academy.

The twice-monthly program gives Delaware residents a closer look at many aspects of local government, including meeting city staff and touring facilities.

“This program is for anyone who wants more insight on their local government in a hands-on environment,” said Community Affairs Director Lee Yoakum. “In each class, city staff and elected officials will provide an in-depth look at how our local government functions. Students will go on facility tours, learn all about how different departments operate, and get face-to-face time with department directors.”

According to the program’s schedule, this year’s academy will visit a variety of departments, including City Council, Economic Development, Public Works and Transportation, Police, Fire and Parks.

Yoakum said the Citizens Academy is free and runs from mid-February through May, with most sessions held on Thursday evenings. The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony on May 23.

The program is open to Delaware residents or individuals who work in Delaware, Yoakum added. Students are required to be over the age of 18.

“Because of the limited number of slots available for participants, attendance at all sessions is required, unless extenuating circumstances arise,” Yoakum said.

He added this is the first time the program has been held in years.

“We had to cancel the 2020 academy after two sessions because of COVID shutdowns, and the academy was not held in 2021, again because of COVID,” Yoakum said. “We have missed the academy and are very much looking forward to the upcoming sessions and getting to know our resident-students better.”

The deadline to register is Feb. 7, and the first session is Feb. 10. The application and more information can be found at delawareohio.net.

The Citizens Academy tours the City of Delaware Water Treatment Plant in 2019. The course is free to Delaware residents or individuals who work in Delaware. https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/01/web1_20190411_194348.jpg The Citizens Academy tours the City of Delaware Water Treatment Plant in 2019. The course is free to Delaware residents or individuals who work in Delaware. Lee Yoakum | City of Delaware

By Glenn Battishill gbattishill@aimmediamidwest.com

Glenn Battishill can be reached at 740-413-0903 or on Twitter @BattishillDG.

