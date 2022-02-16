Harlem Twp. Zoning Commission organizes

GALENA — The Harlem Township Zoning Commission held two meetings early last month to set the tone for the year ahead.

Mike Kabler retained his position as chair of the commission. Joni Manson, who was named vice chair, “stated she would accept the nomination for this year but would like for other members to consider the position for next year,” the Jan. 3 minutes read. New member Virginia Lewis said “she would like to get a full year under her belt this year and would consider stepping up next year.”

Also serving on the commission are Robin Lobenstein and Tom Nied. Bruce Hamill and Brittany Hoperich were appointed as alternates.

The commission agreed to meet at 7:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month. If that happens to be a holiday, the commission will meet the next day. There will be a workshop meeting at 7:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month, for no more than two hours.

Following the organizational meeting, the Zoning Commission held its monthly meeting. The zoning inspector was not present so there was no report.

Under new business, Nied said he “had found discrepancies in the Building Height definition that the Commission needed to rewrite to be consistent with the zoning code,” the minutes read. “Commission members discussed the proposed changes to the language. Commission members discussed whether to send the proposal through as a single change to the language or to wait until they had additional changes ready for application.”

Kabler said he would check with the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the procedure.

The Zoning Commission will hold two public hearings on March 7 regarding rezoning properties from Agricultural Residential to Single Family Residential. The hearings will take place in the Harlem Township Firehouse, 3883 state Route 605, Galena. The commission will recommend whether the township trustees should approve or deny the requests.

Among the Zoning Commission’s duties are to create and recommend language in the township’s zoning code and its comprehensive plan, also known as a master plan. The township’s new comprehensive master plan was unanimously approved by the trustees on Oct. 27, 2021. All the revisions that were requested were incorporated into the document.

“The trustees thanked the committee for all of their hard work and dedication to the project,” the meeting minutes said. Harlem’s trustees are David Jackson, Jerry Paul and Carl Richison. Incumbent Jackson and returning trustee Richison won their seats in the November 2020 election.

Speaking of the trustees, at their meeting on Dec. 15, they honored outgoing Trustee Bob Singer “for his service as a trustee and to the residents of the township,” the minutes said. “A 15-minute recess will be held after the regular meeting session so that attendees can express their thanks and appreciation to Bob for a job well done, as well as to enjoy a few refreshments, with an executive session to follow.”

Gary Budzak may be reached at 740-413-0906 or on Twitter @GaryBudzak.

