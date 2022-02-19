New manager sought for Delaware County Fair

The Delaware County Agricultural Society is in search of a new fair manager, and applications are currently being accepted to fill the role.

Required qualifications for the position include a high school diploma, the ability to lift 50 pounds, a valid Ohio driver’s license, and the ability to pass a state background check and pre-employment drug screening.

The preferred qualifications listed in the posting include a Bachelor of Science or Arts degree from an accredited four-year institution, at least five years of demonstrated experience successfully managing people, at least three years of work experience with county fairs or similar business with overall event and facility management, working knowledge of Microsoft Office, and working knowledge of QuickBooks software.

Interested applicants can submit their resumes via email by sending them to ftreasurer@littlebrownjug.com. The deadline to submit a resume is March 7.

The position became vacant in November 2020 following the society’s vote to remove former fair manager Sandy Kuhn from the position during a special meeting of the Delaware County Agricultural Board of Directors. Kuhn was given a severance package that included three months of base pay and health insurance through the end of 2021.

Agricultural Society President Tiffany Rankin called Kuhn’s removal a “mutual parting of ways” and said that while the board would like to have the position filled immediately, there is no set timeframe for a successor to be named.

“We’re committed as an organization to having the right fit for the organization, so there is no timetable. We will make sure the next one is the right fit for the organization,” Rankin told The Gazette.

In a year-end recap post on the Delaware County Fair website, the society stated, “Our success would not have been possible without the effort and support of our employees, board, members, partners, and the Delaware County community. We want to give special thanks to our outgoing fair manager, Sandy Kuhn. Sandy led our organization through very difficult times and was instrumental in our many successes. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

For more details on the fair manager position, visit www.delawarecountyfair.com or www.facebook.com/littlebrownjug/.

