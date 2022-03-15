Woman killed in I-71 crash

An investigation is ongoing after a single vehicle crash in Berkshire Township left a woman dead Tuesday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Delaware Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jean Stuber, 61, of Mount Gilead, was driving northbound on Interstate 71 in her 2008 Nissan Versa. The patrol reports that at approximately 7:22 a.m. Tuesday, Stuber traveled off the right side of the roadway near mile post 127 in Berkshire township, and her vehicle overturned several times.

Stuber, who was wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash, was pronounced deceased on the scene, and alcohol use is not a suspected factor in the crash, the release said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Delaware EMS, Berkshire Township Fire/EMS, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and The Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.