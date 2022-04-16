Public Defender Commission member sought

The Delaware County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking to appoint one member to the Delaware County Public Defender Commission. The Public Defender Commission consists of five members, three who are appointed by the Board of Commissioners and two by the presiding judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Delaware County.

The Board of Commissioners seeks to appoint one member to fill a seat with an unexpired term. That term will end Oct. 1, 2022.

The responsibilities and duties of the Public Defender Commission are to appoint the county public defender, determine the qualifications and size of the supporting staff and facilities and other requirements needed to maintain and operate the office of the county public defender, recommend to the County Commissioners an annual operating budget, submit an annual report to the County Commissioners and the Ohio Public Defender Commission on the operation of the county Public Defender’s Office, including costs, expenses, and finances, and create monthly reports relating to reimbursement and associated case data pursuant to the rules of the Public Defender Commission.

Interested individuals can apply through Delaware County’s online application portal. It can be accessed at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/codelawareoh/transferjobs. For any questions regarding this application procedure, contact Matt Brown, Delaware County Human Resources, at 740-833-2125 or [email protected]

Completed board appointment applications must be received through the online application portal no later than 11:59 p.m. on April 29.

Submitted story

Submitted by Delaware County.

