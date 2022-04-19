Camp Canopy sponsorship available

Attention Delaware County high school students! If you are looking for an awesome, outdoor, adventure-filled experience this summer, consider Camp Canopy! This residential camp is held at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake near Carroll, Ohio, from June 12-17.

The Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be sponsoring one local student to cover the full registration fee ($375) of this year’s camp. All applicants must meet the following requirements:

• Must attend a Delaware County high school;

• Must be an entering freshman (2022-2023 school year) through 2022 graduating senior (maximum age 19); and

• must submit the 2022 Delaware SWCD sponsorship application by the deadline.

Campers will enjoy traditional sessions such as campfires, boat float, hiking, and a polar bear swim, and classes that cover waterfowl identification, dendrology, forest invasives, stream monitoring and ecology, just to name a few. Opportunities to visit the rifle and archery ranges are also offered. There is plenty of free time, too, for beach volleyball, fishing, a talent show, and more.

Learn more about this academic experience at campcanopy.com or by visiting the Delaware SWCD’s website. Applications are due by May 10 to the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District, and interested high schoolers can access the Delaware SWCD’s sponsorship application through its website at soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us or by calling 740-368-1921.

https://www.delgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/40/2022/04/web1_Delaware-SWCD-2.jpg

Submitted story

Submitted by the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.

Submitted by the Delaware Soil & Water Conservation District. For information, go to https://soilandwater.co.delaware.oh.us/.