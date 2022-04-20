County foundation names new board chairman

The Delaware County Foundation recently announced the election of Geoff Kunkler as its chairman of the Board of Directors. The 15-member board is responsible for setting policy at the foundation, which awarded $1.8 million in grants to 149 nonprofits last year.

A board member since 2017, Kunkler has chaired the foundation’s Nominating and Governance Committee and most recently served as board vice-chair and a member of the Executive Committee.

Kunkler brings substantial community and business leadership as chair of the foundation. He is a member of the Family Wealth & Estate Planning and Business Law practice groups in the law firm of Carlile Patchen and Murphy, LLP.

Kunkler, a native of Wooster, is a graduate of The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. He received his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from Case Western Reserve University.

Kunkler has been involved in community activities for many years. He currently serves on the board of the Special Olympics Ohio, most recently as chair. He has also volunteered pro bono for Operation Legal Help Ohio (Ohio Military/Veterans Legal Assistance Project).

“Throughout our history, the foundation has benefited from some of our community’s best and brightest leaders, said Chris Baker, Delaware County Foundation president and CEO. “Geoff’s thoughtful leadership and commitment to our community will build on the legacy of outstanding board chairs while launching an exciting new chapter as the foundation evolves and grows.”

“My wife was born and raised in Delaware County, and I have been a resident for over a decade. We’re proud to be raising our daughter in such a wonderful community and to be able to give back through our support of the foundation,” added Kunkler.

Also elected as officers of the Board of Directors are Vice Chair Jim Waters, owner of SuperKick; Secretary Frank Reinhard, regional president with First Citizens National Bank; Assistant Secretary Alison Beckman, retired; Treasurer Scott Cubberly, senior sales associate, Equity Commercial Real Estate Solutions; Assistant Treasurer Eric Bull, C.O.O./executive vice president at Elford, Inc; and at-large officer Paula Tarpey, Kensington Wealth Partners Ltc.

Other members of the board include Jasmine Green, Nationwide; Rock Jones, Ohio Wesleyan University; Pamela Hutchinson, community volunteer; Wayne Jenkins, retired; Tracy MacDowell, Ohio Health; and Keith Copeland, Hamilton Capital.

The Delaware County Foundation is home to charitable funds entrusted to it by community members. Since its founding in 1995, more than $16 million has been granted to the community.

