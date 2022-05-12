Rankey elected to Ohio Land Bank Association board

Delaware County Treasurer Donald E. Rankey Jr. was recently elected to the Ohio Land Bank Association Board of Directors.

Rankey will serve a two-year term on the board.

“It is an honor to serve on the board of the Ohio Land Bank Association,” Rankey said. “The county land banks around Ohio provide a critical service. They help maintain property values and promote reutilization of the land. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to not only help improve Delaware County’s land bank, but all of the county land banks in Ohio.”

Rankey is a licensed real estate corporate broker at HomeLife Real Estate, a company he founded in 1985. He also is the founder, president and CEO of HomeLife Companies Inc. He has developed, constructed and managed more than 100 retirement communities across the United States and Puerto Rico.

Rankey redeveloped the Shawhan Hotel in Tiffin, Ohio, converting it to a 60-bed assisted living facility. He also owns several downtown Delaware commercial buildings, all of which he renovated.

“Ohio has become a leader nationwide in the land bank concept,” Rankey said. “Dilapidated buildings and abandoned industrial sites and land are going to be open for revitalization under the auspices of the county land banks.”

The Ohio Land Bank Association (OLBA) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization with the purpose of supporting the work of and advocating on behalf of all county land reutilization corporations, commonly known as land banks, across Ohio. With 61 of Ohio’s 88 counties having land banks, a clear need has emerged for a statewide association to provide a collective, unified voice. The Ohio Land Bank Association has played a critical role in providing that voice to the Ohio General Assembly and other government entities on behalf of all the county land banks in Ohio.

Rankey was elected Delaware County treasurer in 2020. He is the county’s chief investment officer and responsible for collecting more than $660 million in annual property taxes from more than 90,000 parcels. His office also oversees an investment portfolio in excess of $325.

Submitted story

Submitted by Yocum Communications.

