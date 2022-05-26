Leadership Delaware County graduates latest class

On May 17, the Delaware Area Chamber of Commerce graduated 43 participants from the Leadership Delaware County Class of 2022. The graduation luncheon was held at Willow Brook at Delaware Run, the event’s annual sponsor.

Leadership Delaware is a community leadership program and has been a hallmark program of the Delaware Area Chamber since 1991. To date, the program has graduated nearly 800 participants. The program is designed to identify, nurture and promote future leaders in Delaware County; to increase awareness and provide education and opportunity to leaders in the Delaware County community. The program develops informed and committed leaders by providing participants with an understanding of the critical issues affecting Delaware County and beyond. Leadership and stewardship capabilities are developed to assist in resolving these issues with an emphasis on knowledge, skills enhancement and trusteeship.

Leadership Delaware County is structured to encompass a broad variety of citizens from up-and-coming office associates to corporate management staff to CEOs who have demonstrated an interest in assuming greater leadership roles and to educate them through programs that broaden and deepen their knowledge of the county’s challenges and opportunities.

Leadership Delaware County participants engage in a nine-month program carefully designed to increase their community leadership skills. During the leadership experience, participants are exposed to a variety of viewpoints in various areas illustrating the broad array of economic, political, educational and social issues at all levels. The program is experiential and is best described as a “back stage pass,” offering opportunities participants couldn’t otherwise experience.

This year’s graduating class of Leadership Delaware County chose as its community project to plant trees at Preservation Parks. The participants came out on evenings and weekends and helped with one or working side-by-side with their classmates to plant 1,000 trees. They planted 1,000 seedlings at Shale Hollow Park and 20 potted trees at a future park on Bale Kenyon Road.

The class of 2022 includes Beth Anderson, Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board; Mike Augenstein, Marion Technical College; Amanda Bacon, Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Andrea Banks, Ohio Living Sarah Moore; Eric Barr, Delaware City Schools; Max Bennett, Pathways Financial Credit Union; Adonis Bolden, Delaware City Schools, Rachel Clukey, Delaware County District Library; Destiny Coleman, Ohio Wesleyan University; Chris Conrad, Elford, Inc.; Cathy Courtice, Willow Brook Christian Communities; Lisa Dooley, Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board; Mollie Driscoll, Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Dave Erickson, United Country Real Estate & Auction Services; Todd Everingham, First Citizens National Bank, Cheyenne Fletcher, United Way of Delaware County; Andrew Gerberry, Del-Co Water Co.; Emily Hartley, Ohio Living Sarah Moore; Courtney Hendershot, City of Delaware; Craig Hill, Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Kathy Hoff, People In Need of Delaware County; Carrie Hunt, Delaware City Schools; Jill Jones, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office; Nick Karafa, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office; Gina Kolp, City of Powell; Tyler Lane, Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office; Rachel Layne, Delaware County Job & Family Services; Natalie Long, United Way of Delaware County; Scott Martin, MP Digital, LLC; Brianne McFarland, OhioHealth Foundation; Julie McKenzie, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office; Kate Nelson, First Commonwealth Bank; Kyle Pace, Preservations Parks of Delaware County; Dana Polhamus, First Citizens National Bank; Meghan Raehll, Franklin University; Kevin Rider, Forensic Human Factors, LLC; Mike Ringle, Delaware County Auditor’s Office; Chris Roshon, Preservation Parks of Delaware County; Jeff Sell, Delaware County Job & Family Services; Laura Smith, SourcePoint; Mikela Thomas, Olentangy Local Schools; Jim Wasil, Del-Co Water Co.; and Brett Wiemken, Orange Township.

The chamber is accepting applications for the Leadership Delaware County Class of 2023. The program begins with a kick off lunch in August followed by a full day on the second Thursday of the month from September to May and ends with a graduation luncheon in May. Information and application can be found on the chamber’s website at DelawareAreaChamber.com under the “Programs” tab or by calling the chamber at 740-369-6221.

