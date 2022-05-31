19 graduate from Delaware Citizens Academy

Delaware Mayor Carolyn Kay Riggle presented diplomas to the Delaware Citizens Academy Class of 2022 in a City Hall ceremony held Monday, May 23.

A total of 19 graduates received diplomas after completing the four-month academy consisting of 20 hours of instruction about city operations and departments. The academy’s nine sessions ran from February to late May. The classes were held twice a month. Enrollment was free.

The graduates are Joan Shoults, Eric Zimmerman, Kathy Donnenwirth, Jack Donnenwirth, Brad Jolliff, Judy Carpenter, Mark Hurley, Connie Melnek, Dave Melnek, Kitty Hollingshead Mancil, Judy Brink, McKinley Vance, Kris Roach, Sue Chaney, Jeremy Eisele, Josh Cross, Audrey Cross, Jennifer Johnson and Angela DeLong.

The academy was canceled by COVID in 2020 and 2021 before returning this year for the 11th time. Students were able to go on facility tours, perform mock activities, learn how different departments operate, and get face-to-face time with department directors.

The academy now counts nearly 200 alumni. Application information for the 2023 Citizens Academy will be available in January 2023. For more information, call 740-203-1015.

Courtesy photo | City of Delaware

Submitted by the City of Delaware.

